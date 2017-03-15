Missouri tax break for seniors, disabled renters under fire

A measure to repeal tax breaks for low-income Missouri seniors and disabled residents who live in rental housing is advancing in the Legislature.
House members voted 89-65 to give the bill initial approval Wednesday. At least 82 lawmakers must vote in favor of it again for it to advance to the Senate.
The measure would set aside additional revenue from the roughly $55 million-a-year tax break for other services for low-income seniors and those with disabilities.
Republican House Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick said eliminating the tax break could prevent proposed cuts to in-home and nursing care proposed by GOP Gov. Eric Greitens.
The bill has met bipartisan opposition. Critics argued Wednesday that there are other ways to address budget holes that wouldn't hurt low-income seniors and people with disabilities.
