Fed raises rate and sees more hikes as US economy improves

5:04 Royal Robbins interview Pause

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School

1:25 Fire destroys Loreto Court home in central Modesto

2:19 Royal Robbins Q&A

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:47 Mike Dunbar on Tom McClintock town hall meeting

0:55 Turlock man charged with attempted murder of Merced deputies

1:10 Girfriend of assaulted Uber and Lyft driver speaks out

2:30 Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking