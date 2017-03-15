Georgia Senate OKs $49 billion budget, cuing up House talks

1:28 Home searched in homicide investigation Pause

5:04 Royal Robbins interview

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:55 Turlock Christian's new campus gives kids a little wiggle room

5:03 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: NorCal basketball playoffs

0:47 Mike Dunbar on Tom McClintock town hall meeting

1:15 Body found along railroad track in Salida

2:19 Royal Robbins Q&A