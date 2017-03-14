Funding falters for New Mexico campaign finance website

New Mexico lawmakers are withholding funding for a promised overhaul of the state's aging campaign finance website that helps the public follow the influence of money in politics, even as the Legislature approved sweeping new disclosures Tuesday on political spending.
The Legislature last year ordered an overhaul of the public campaign finance portal by the end of 2017 without allocating money. The project has been left out of the general fund spending plan for the fiscal year that starts in July as lawmakers grapple with a $156 million deficit.
State campaign finance regulators have estimated a state-of-the-art system for the public to track campaign finances and political spending by lobbyists would cost $985,000.
Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said Tuesday she may seek state construction funds and money from nonprofits to ensure the website can keep pace with a push by her office and state lawmakers to supply more information about political spending.
Independent political groups that spend unlimited amounts of money to influence New Mexico elections would have to report the sources of donations under a bill sent to the governor on Tuesday.
Toulouse was optimistic that the online reporting system can be upgraded this year.
"The question is whether we are going to have a Cadillac or a Chevy," she said.
Elections Director Kari Fresquez warned lawmakers in October that spending less money to upgrade the existing system would leave barriers that make it difficult to track money from lobbyists, political committees and individual contributors.
The Secretary of State's Office recently added online access to financial disclosure statements for state officials including lawmakers, Cabinet secretaries and the governor.
The state first switched in 2010 from a paper filing system for campaign finance disclosures to an online system has been widely criticized for obscuring sources and destinations of political spending.
