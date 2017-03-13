NY Senate Republicans release water safety budget proposals

Republicans in the state Legislature have released their plan to patch up New York's deteriorating water safety and infrastructure systems.
The Senate majority teased a key budget priority Sunday that would invest nearly $8 billion in New York's water quality.
The plan includes a $5 billion bond for clean water projects and the creation of a new institute of public health experts, scientists and state officials that would set standards to address water contaminates.
The plan also embraces the $2 billion for clean water infrastructure and $300 million to protect natural water resources that Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has proposed in his executive budget.
The Senate and Assembly are both scheduled to pass budgets this week and must negotiate a budget compromise before April 1.
