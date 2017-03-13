Southern Oregon hotel cancels dueling gas pipeline meetings

2:24 Central Catholic eliminates Half Moon Bay Pause

1:04 Man dies after plane crash at Oakdale airport

2:05 Helping salmon on Merced River

0:47 Mike Dunbar on Tom McClintock town hall meeting

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School

3:43 Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

1:10 Girfriend of assaulted Uber and Lyft driver speaks out

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

0:55 Turlock Christian's new campus gives kids a little wiggle room