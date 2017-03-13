Gas prices stay about the same in northern New England

Average retail gas prices in northern New England have stayed about the same over the past week.
GasBuddy's daily survey says the average price in Maine was down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week, to $2.26. The price in Vermont dipped less than a penny to an average of $2.27 per gallon and in New Hampshire, it stayed flat at $2.18.
The national average has fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.29. That's 36.1 cents higher from a year ago and up 1.5 cents in the past month.
