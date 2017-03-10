Revised New Mexico budget plan staves off spending cuts

A revised state budget plan that relies on a variety of tax hikes to slightly increase spending on public schools and the judiciary was sent Friday to the full Senate for consideration.
The $6.1 billion general fund spending bill for the coming fiscal year was unveiled and approved by the Senate Finance Committee on Friday after about 15 minutes of discussion without public comment.
Amending a House-approved plan, the new proposal would increase overall spending by $23 million from the current fiscal year, relying on a companion revenue bill that attempts to raise $350 million from new taxes, fees and transfers.
Lawmakers are struggling to stabilize spending on public schools and state agencies amid a downturn in revenues linked to a sluggish economy and low oil and natural gas prices that typically support one-third of the budget.
Republican Gov. Susana Martinez has vowed to veto any tax increases — though she might rescind state tax breaks — and would be able to veto all or portions of the spending and revenue bills. She met with lawmakers behind closed doors on Wednesday, but Democrats and Republican on the Senate Finance Committee say they don't know how she might react to what's currently on the table.
"We have to send something up, and I'm glad we have more of a package," said Sen. Gay Kernan, R-Hobbs, who voted for an earlier bill to increase taxes on gasoline and diesel sales. "Then the governor will have the opportunity to look at the big picture."
The budget restores money to performance-based educational initiatives backed by Martinez, and it would devote $17 million to economic development incentives she supports that help pay for job training and business expansions.
Spending on public schools through a per-student formula would increase by $12 million, or one-half of a percent, over the current year. A 1 percent cut to money for state universities, colleges and specialty schools would be applied across the board for instruction, research and general funding.
At hearings this week, university and public school district administrators pleaded with lawmakers to avoid further cuts in the new fiscal year, outlining likely tuition increases, layoffs and larger class sizes.
Teachers-union representatives expressed relief that the proposal restores a portion of cuts made in the current budget year.
Funding was slashed at most departments, including public education, in October, followed this year by a sweep of cash from school district reserves and other government accounts to plug a stubborn deficit and restore a modest cushion.
"It's an increase over the post-solvency budget. It's still a decrease from the original," said Charles Goodmacher of the National Education Association.
Funding would increase by 2.5 percent to the judiciary, where courts have struggled this year to meet payroll, compensate juries and keep clerk's offices open full-time. The financial boost would extend to the Office of the Public Defender, where overburdened attorneys in southeastern New Mexico have refused to take on new cases from indigent clients.
General fund spending on Medicaid health care for the poor would increase only slightly to $916 million, after a major anticipated increase in state obligations never materialized. Funding to would rise for the Corrections Department and the Children, Youth and Families Department.
"For the moment we've saved schools, we've saved corrections, we've saved public safety," said Sen. Carlos Cisneros, D-Questa.
He said further budget cuts would do "far greater a harm to the state than the tax increase that is being presented."
The Senate spending blueprint requires $156 million in new revenues, with further tax and fee increases proposed to rebuild reserves in an effort to protect the state's credit rating, which was downgrade last year.
Reserves are expected to finish the year at $77 million, or about 1.3 percent of recurring expenses.
