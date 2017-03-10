South Dakota Legislature approves $4.55 billion state budget

The South Dakota Legislature approved a roughly $4.55 billion state budget Friday, giving small funding increases to education and health care providers for the upcoming fiscal year.
The House voted 63-4 to pass the budget as the 2017 legislative session's main run came to an end. Earlier Friday, the Senate voted 33-2 for the measure that sets state spending for the 2018 budget year, which starts July 1.
The Legislature dealt with lower-than-anticipated state tax collections caused by low inflation, less spending in the farm economy and e-commerce transactions that avoid sales taxes. Lawmakers last month settled on state revenue targets significantly lower than those Gov. Dennis Daugaard included in his December budget address.
The budget for the next fiscal year includes roughly $1.59 billion in general state spending, nearly $30 million below the governor's December budget plan. It includes minor increases for education and providers, and roughly $1 million in additional money for the state employee health plan.
"Obviously, it's not much, but it's certainly better than nothing, and so we lived up to our end of the bargain, which for a while we didn't know if we could do," House Majority Leader Lee Qualm said.
The budget calls for spending roughly $1.63 billion in federal funds and $1.33 billion in other state money such as highway funding. The Legislature focuses mostly on how to spend the roughly $1.59 billion portion of the budget financed with general state taxes.
