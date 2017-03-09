South Korea's president formally ousted by court

0:55 Turlock Christian's new campus gives kids a little wiggle room Pause

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School

0:43 Three people killed in Merced County crash

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

2:21 Central Catholic opens NorCals with easy win

0:58 Body found in San Joaquin River

0:47 Mike Dunbar on Tom McClintock town hall meeting

1:54 Signal callers: From Montana to Kaepernick, these quarterbacks started for the 49ers