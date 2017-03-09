Utilities work to restore power to thousands in western NY

Utility workers in western New York are still working to reconnect thousands of customers who lost power during Wednesday's windstorm.
The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported that the number of Rochester Gas & Electric customers without electricity had fallen from nearly 92,000 to 87,600 by late Thursday afternoon.
New York State Electric & Gas reported just over 14,000 customers still without power Thursday evening, most of them in Erie County.
Both utilities had a combined 1,300 employees and contractors in the field, while National Grid said it had around 1,700.
National Grid said most of its workers were in five counties where 64,000 people remained without electricity Thursday afternoon. The company said it had restored power to more than half of its 147,000 customers impacted by the storm.
