Court starts session that will decide S.Korea leader's fate

A court has begun a session that will decide the fate of impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye.
The session Friday will include a verdict that will either remove her from office over a corruption scandal or allow her to complete her term.
If Park is removed, it would mark the first time a South Korean president has been driven from office before the end of their term since democracy replaced dictatorship in the late 1980s.
In anticipation of the ruling, pro-Park supporters, many of them dressed in army-style fatigues and wearing red berets, and those who want Park gone began showing up around the Constitutional Court building in downtown Seoul.
