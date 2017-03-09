New Mexico Senate cobbles together budget plan

A Senate panel has released a plan to raise $350 million in new taxes and fees to shore up New Mexico state finances in the coming fiscal year.
The Senate Finance Committee on Thursday announced proposed amendments to a House-approved taxation bill that more aggressively increases revenues to close a $128 million budget shortfall and rebuild state reserves to protect the state's credit rating.
The plan modifies and merges House-approved tax increases on auto sales, health care providers and internet sales with a Senate-approved tax hike on gasoline and diesel. The committee took no action.
The Democrat-led Legislature is moving cautiously forward with a $6.1 billion general fund budget plan that would hold educational spending flat and increase judiciary spending. Republican Gov. Susana Martinez vows to oppose outright tax increases.
