Business

March 9, 2017 4:31 PM

New Mexico Senate cobbles together budget plan

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

A Senate panel has released a plan to raise $350 million in new taxes and fees to shore up New Mexico state finances in the coming fiscal year.

The Senate Finance Committee on Thursday announced proposed amendments to a House-approved taxation bill that more aggressively increases revenues to close a $128 million budget shortfall and rebuild state reserves to protect the state's credit rating.

The plan modifies and merges House-approved tax increases on auto sales, health care providers and internet sales with a Senate-approved tax hike on gasoline and diesel. The committee took no action.

The Democrat-led Legislature is moving cautiously forward with a $6.1 billion general fund budget plan that would hold educational spending flat and increase judiciary spending. Republican Gov. Susana Martinez vows to oppose outright tax increases.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Wrist Society profile

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos