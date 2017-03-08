Connecticut coastal program under federal budget cut threat

A program that focuses on Connecticut's coastal and marine environments is facing possible elimination under President Donald Trump's proposed budget.
The fiscal year 2018 plan calls for cutting the $73 million budget for 33 Sea Grant programs across the country, Puerto Rico and Guam. The Day of New London reports (http://bit.ly/2m3U35b ) Connecticut Sea Grant, based at the University of Connecticut's Avery Point campus in Groton, is on that list.
With a staff of 13 marine science experts, Connecticut Sea Grant helps coastal communities become more resilient to rising tides, works with commercial and recreational shell fishermen, and addresses other marine-related issues. The organization receives $1 million in federal funds, in addition to $500,000 in state funding and $2.5 million in grants.
Connecticut's congressional delegation is vowing to fight the cut.
