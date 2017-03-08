Group urges state to protect itself against Colstrip costs

An environmental organization is urging Montana officials to protect the state financially and ensure a co-owner of the Colstrip power plant pays its share of cleanup and decommissioning costs.
Montana Environmental Information Center deputy director Anne Hedges asked Gov. Steve Bullock and other state officials Wednesday to require more bonding from Talen Energy than the $7.5 million the Montana Department of Environmental Quality now has for a Colstrip cleanup.
Two of Colstrip's four units are slated to close by mid-2022.
Another Colstrip owner estimates cleanup and decommissioning could cost between $158 million and $200 million.
DEQ spokeswoman Jeni Flatow says Talen must submit a closure plan with cost estimates by July 30 and provide financial assurance for those costs.
Talen spokesman Todd Martin didn't return a call for comment.
