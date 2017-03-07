Dr. Robert Robbins picked as top pick for new UA president

The state Board of Regents has picked its top candidate to become the new president for the University of Arizona.
At a special meeting Tuesday evening in Phoenix, the regents announced that they have chosen Dr. Robert Clayton Robbins for the UA job.
Robbins is president and chief executive officer of Texas Medical Center.
He was chosen as one of two finalists for the UA position last week along with Sethuraman "Panch" Panchanathan, who's the executive vice president and chief research and innovation officer of Arizona State University's Knowledge Enterprise Development.
The regents plan a special meeting March 13 to begin negotiations on Robbins' contract and the hiring is not yet final
UA President Ann Weaver Hart is serving out the remainder of her contract that expires in June 2018.
She became the university's 21st president in 2012.
