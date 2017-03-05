Peugeot to buy GM's Opel, creating Europe's No. 2 carmaker

1:43 Modesto's Park Smoking Ban Pause

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School

0:41 Two in custody after death of Modesto 3-year-old

0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week

1:41 Neighbor explains what she heard at Ripon officer-involved shooting

2:11 McClintock town hall in Sonora

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:48 Patterson girls beaten in D-III final

0:47 Mike Dunbar on Tom McClintock town hall meeting