Mexican restaurant, pizzeria coming to Turlock; hiring now

Two new restaurants under construction in Turlock are hiring.
Dos Coyotes and Pizza Revolution both have signs up at the Monte Vista Crossings shopping center, where construction is underway on the restaurants.
Dos Coyotes is a Sacramento area-based restaurant specializing in Southwest and Mexican fare. Owner Bobby Coyote opened the original Dos Coyotes in Davis in 1991. On the restaurant website, Coyote says, “Our original tacos were – literally – two warm corn tortillas, tender, flame-broiled steak or chicken, onions, cilantro, a charbroiled cebollita green onion and whatever salsa you liked. Simple. Pure. Delicious.”
Since then the restaurant has added locations and gone into franchising. The Turlock location will be owned and operated by Ray Hussein, according to a story in the Sacramento Business Journal.
Coyote says one thing that really separates Dos Coyotes from other restaurants are its seasonal specials. Those specials, which vary by restaurant, are intended to take advantage of the abundant produce available in the area.
Pizza Revolution — or PizzaRev — is a fast casual take on pizza, operating along the same lines as Chipotle. Customers select their crust, sauce and toppings, then the pizza is put into a 900-degree oven and ready just three minutes later, according to the website. Turlock’s will be the first Pizza Revolution to operate in the Northern San Joaquin Valley; the closest location is in Sacramento.
Opening dates for both restaurants have not yet been released.
To apply for a job at Pizza Revolution, go to pizzarev.applicantpro.com. To apply for a job at Dos Coyotes, go to doscoyotes.applicantpro.com.
