Public can weigh in on impact of off-short wind project

The public has the chance to provide input about the environmental impact of a proposed off-shore wind project.
Maine Aqua Ventus intends to install a two-turbine, 12-megawatt project off the coast of Monhegan Island. The turbine generator is designed to last about two decades, and the project also includes underwater and underground cables to connect to power lines.
The U.S. Department of Energy is hosting public meetings about the project's environmental impact on Tuesday at St. George Town Office in Tenants Harbor.
A presentation will be held Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Monhegan Island School.
The project shows enough promise that it's in the running for an additional $40 million federal grant.
It's already received $10.7 million from the U.S. Department of Energy.
