New LG phone influenced by Samsung's Note 7 troubles

Chief executive officer of consumer devices division for Huawei Technologies Co. Richard Yu presents the new phone Huawei P10 Plus before the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. The Mobile World Congress will be held 27 Feb. to 2 March.
Manu Fernandez
AP Photo
Members of the public take pictures before the presentation of the new phone Huawei P10 Plus before the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. The Mobile World Congress will be held 27 Feb. to 2 March.
Manu Fernandez
AP Photo
Chief executive officer of consumer devices division for Huawei Technologies Co. Richard Yu attends the presentation of the new phone Huawei P10 Plus before the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. The Mobile World Congress will be held 27 Feb. to 2 March.
Manu Fernandez
AP Photo
TCL Communication's CEO Nicolas Zibell presents the new BlackBerry KEYone before the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. The Mobile World Congress will be held 27 Feb. to 2 March.
Manu Fernandez
AP Photo
A man touches the new BlackBerry KEYone before the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. The Mobile World Congress will be held 27 Feb. to 2 March.
Manu Fernandez
AP Photo
The new BlackBerry KEYone is displayed before the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. The Mobile World Congress will be held 27 Feb. to 2 March.
Manu Fernandez
AP Photo
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2016 file photo, a Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 smartphone is displayed at the headquarters of South Korean mobile carrier KT in Seoul, South Korea. Samsung recalled millions of Note 7 phones after dozens overheated and caught on fire. Samsung blamed numerous problems with its batteries and announced tighter quality controls and more rigorous testing. LG said it’s doubling the separation between the battery’s positive and negative chambers to reduce the risk of a short. Samsung’s investigators found that overly thin separators were partly to blame for the Note 7 problems.
Ahn Young-joon, File
AP Photo
This undated image shows an LG G6 phone taken apart. To reduce the risk of overheating, LG moved the main processor and the display driver to the top and bottom parts of the phone to separate those two main heat sources. LG also turned other components into heat sinks to dissipate heat.
Anick Jesdanun
AP Photo
This undated image shows an LG G6 held with one hand. Although the G6 has a larger screen than before, at 5.7 inches, the size of the phone itself is about the same as last year’s 5.3-inch G5.”
Anick Jesdanun
AP Photo
A journalist holds the new G6 unveiled by LG as its next phone, ahead of Monday's opening of the Mobile World Congress wireless show in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. South Korean electronics company LG has launched the world's first smartphone with a 18:9 aspect ratio at the Mobile World Congress
LG President Juno Cho unveils their new G6 phone ahead of Monday's opening of the Mobile World Congress wireless show in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. South Korean electronics company LG has launched the world's first smartphone with a 18:9 aspect ratio at the Mobile World Congress
Attendances use their phones to take images of the new G6 unveiled by LG as its next phone, ahead of Monday's opening of the Mobile World Congress wireless show in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. South Korean electronics company LG has launched the world's first smartphone with a 18:9 aspect ratio at the Mobile World Congress
A woman holds the new G6 unveiled by LG as its next phone, ahead of Monday's opening of the Mobile World Congress wireless show in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. South Korean electronics company LG has launched the world's first smartphone with a 18:9 aspect ratio at the Mobile World Congress
A man holds the new G6, unveiled by LG as its next phone, ahead of Monday's opening of the Mobile World Congress wireless show in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. South Korean electronics company LG has launched the world's first smartphone with a 18:9 aspect ratio at the Mobile World Congress
Attendants hold the new G6, unveiled by LG as its next phone, ahead of Monday's opening of the Mobile World Congress wireless show in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. South Korean electronics company LG has launched the world's first smartphone with a 18:9 aspect ratio at the Mobile World Congress
The new G6 is unveiled by LG as its next phone ahead of Monday's opening of the Mobile World Congress wireless show in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. South Korean electronics company LG has launched the world's first smartphone with a 18:9 aspect ratio at the Mobile World Congress
