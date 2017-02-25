UMaine launches website to help with specialty food products

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension is launching a website that it says will be helpful to food manufacturers looking to work in specialty products.
The website has information about Recipe to Market, which is an extension educational program that is designed for food industry professionals and aspirants who want to start specialty food businesses.
It also links to state licensing agencies, testing services and a commercially licensed kitchen that can be rented at UMaine.
Extension professor Louis Bassano created the website along with extension food science specialist and professor Beth Calder and extension economics professor James McConnon.
