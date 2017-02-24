Pony Club teaches young equestrians life skills

At just about 4 and a half feet tall, Patty the Pony is a 17-year-old firecracker. Once used in the fields of an Amish farm, Patty lives in Castle Rock where her main job is helping young riders like Isabel Carroll, 11, learn the ropes of being a successful equestrian.
"I love the feeling of riding her. I prefer the shorter size because the strides aren't as long," Isabel said while brushing around the tightly woven braids of Patty's mane. "But her attitude doesn't match her size very well," she said with a laugh.
Although Patty belongs to her friend's mother, taking care of the pony is essential for Isabel to develop her horsemanship skills, from jumping to performing and maintaining stables.
Isabel and all the other young riders in the Hilander Pony Club are encouraged to develop their own equestrian capabilities with relative self-sufficiency from their parents when possible. The Pony Club seeks to instill a sense of responsibility and leadership in children and teenagers as they learn the ins and outs of horse riding, reported The Daily News (http://bit.ly/2m8qbYW).
"Horses keep me intact. They keep me out of trouble and they've taught me so much," said Darby Gomez, 18, of Kelso, who has belonged to the Pony Club for four years.
On Saturday, Hilander Pony Club members gathered at the Cowlitz County Event Center for a low-key horse show meant to help riders brush up on their skills before the busy spring and summer season of horse shows and competitions. Although master adult riders can join the Pony Club, too, the educational opportunities are particularly beneficial for new and young riders.
During competitions known as "rallies," young members work in teams to run their own stables, manage the horses and show up for events on time with relatively little direction from adults.
"Parents are uninvolved in the rallies. (The members) have to take care of everything," said Veronica Bjorhus, district commissioner for the Hilander Pony Club and Patty's owner.
Typically during a rally, one member will be assigned to be the "stable manager" in charge of making sure the equipment, horses and riders are in check; the stables are kept clean; and team members are punctual. The stable manager also is responsible for challenging a judge's score when she or he doesn't find it appropriate, Darby said.
"The rally is a crucial learning part. You have to learn how to budget your time and keep track of everything," Darby said.
Although Darby has been riding horses from a young age, she said her last four years in the club have helped accelerate her knowledge and skills.
"It's more than just riding a horse. You have a 1200-pound animal who can do whatever it wants, really. You have to build up that trust with them and learn to communicate with something that's not even your species," Darby said. "It's so cool to have that bond and relationship with such a unique animal."
Regina Agren said riding teaches kids to develop self-confidence and patience through adversity.
"Just because things are tough doesn't mean they're always going to be that way," Agren said.
Every month, the Pony Club gathers for classes to learn riding skills, dressage (training the horse to perform certain movements) and veterinary science.
Not every member of the Pony Club rides horses forever, but the skills can transfer into other areas of life, Bjorhus said.
"There are tons of Pony Club members who end up being leaders in their community," she said.
