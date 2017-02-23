Iraqi police forces enter Mosul airport, seize runway

2:11 McClintock town hall in Sonora Pause

0:43 Fire crew rescues two dogs stranded at the American Legion Hall

2:05 Modesto's Seventh Street Bridge

2:02 Fatal officer-involved shooting

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:43 The Nine Trailer

1:03 Turlock school board may shrink to 5

2:30 Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test