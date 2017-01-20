Woman gets 20 years in prison for DUI crash that killed 2

A woman who was driving drunk and texting on her phone when she hit and killed a couple on a motorcycle near Franktown has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
The Denver Post reports (https://goo.gl/34nq4L) 28-year-old Athina Munoz was sentenced Friday for the Feb. 27 crash that killed 58-year-old Brian Lehner and 56-year-old Jacquie Lehner, of Parker. Another man riding a motorcycle behind the Lehners suffered minor injuries.
Munoz pleaded guilty in October to two counts of vehicular homicide while driving under the influence.
Investigators say she was driving a sedan that veered into oncoming traffic and struck two motorcycles. Munoz's blood-alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit for driving, and she had marijuana in her system.
