Search of lake for human remains from plane crash ends

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

1:14 Eviction attempt leads to standoff

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama

2:45 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Game of the Week

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions

0:26 Folsom zoo mountain lions get friendly with snowman

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

1:02 Giving Tree campaign at mission

0:42 Storms dislodge hyacinth from Tuolumne