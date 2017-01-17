Proposal helps businesses who reimburse for child care

A new legislative proposal in North Dakota is aimed at parents with children in day care.
Rep. Pamela Anderson says businesses that pay corporate income taxes would get credit for reimbursing employees for their child care costs. Anderson says the bill helps businesses who help employees. She says child care is such a big workforce issue.
KXMB-TV says (http://bit.ly/2iCWjNX ) the North Dakota Agency of Economics and chamber of commerce representatives have spoken in favor of the bill. But, opponents say that if businesses start reimbursing for child care, could health care be next?
