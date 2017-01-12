China auto market has bumper year but 2017 outlook is weaker

0:40 Several popular American River Parkway sections flooded after massive January storms Pause

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

0:57 Modesto's Dry Creek: Then and Now

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

1:25 Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions

0:25 Giant sequoia famous for 'drive-thru' hole in trunk topples in California storm