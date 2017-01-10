Combat Zone Fitness to open in Turlock

Where did the headphone jack go? The new iPhone 7 has said goodbye to some familiar features but added many new ones - like a Super Mario Run game and a second camera lens. The iPhone will be available to consumers mid-September.
From Cupertino, Calif., Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday, March 21, 2016, announced new initiatives and several product updates for Apple including: a lower price on iWatch, the iPhone SE, and a smaller iPad Pro. Cook also announced this product introduction will probably be the last in the space where Apple announced memorable developments like the iPod and the App Store. In 2017, the company will move to a new campus.