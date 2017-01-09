3 dead after car crashes into electric pole in Atlanta

Three people have been killed after a car slammed into an electric pole and then a tree in southwest Atlanta.
WXIA-TV (http://on.11alive.com/2jl7prO ) reports that the BMW sports car burst into flames after the crash early Sunday.
A representative from the Atlanta Police Department says that prior to the collision an officer had spotted a vehicle matching that description speeding.
The names of the victims were not been immediately released. It is unclear whether any were wearing seatbelts.
Comments