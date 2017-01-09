Business

January 9, 2017 7:46 AM

3 dead after car crashes into electric pole in Atlanta

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

Three people have been killed after a car slammed into an electric pole and then a tree in southwest Atlanta.

WXIA-TV (http://on.11alive.com/2jl7prO ) reports that the BMW sports car burst into flames after the crash early Sunday.

A representative from the Atlanta Police Department says that prior to the collision an officer had spotted a vehicle matching that description speeding.

The names of the victims were not been immediately released. It is unclear whether any were wearing seatbelts.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mark Zuckerberg has a new housemate: Jarvis

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos