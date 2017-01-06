FBI releases documents related to San Bernardino iPhone

1:55 Watch how to install a TV antenna to get free channels Pause

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street

2:01 Storm lesson: 'We are going to get thumped'

2:07 KCRA-DirecTV feud a bummer for local sports bars

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions

1:04 Cuban military chant anti-Obama slogans

0:47 Chiefs and Raiders fans brawl in stands at Arrowhead Stadium

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport