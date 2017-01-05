Hearings scheduled for homeowners facing tax foreclosure

Homeowners in Wayne County who are facing tax foreclosure this year are urged to attend show-cause hearings to learn about options that could allow them to keep their houses.
The first hearing is scheduled Tuesday at the county Treasurer's office.
Hearings also will be held Wednesday, Thursday and later in January. They are for property owners who have received formal notice of foreclosure.
Treasurer Eric Sabree says the last thing his office wants to do "is foreclose on a home."
More than 14,000 tax-foreclosed properties in Wayne County were scheduled for auction last year. About 28,000 homes were foreclosed on in 2015.
The county is bound by state law to auction foreclosed properties.
