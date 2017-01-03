Rochester college to lead alliance for cleaner manufacturing

The Rochester Institute of Technology will lead a national consortium charged with finding ways to improve U.S. manufacturing.
New York Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer say the western New York college was chosen by the U.S. Energy Department to receive $70 million in federal funding over five years to lead the Sustainable Manufacturing Innovation Alliance.
The alliance of more than 100 universities and businesses will focus on developing technologies that reduce net-energy costs, waste materials and emissions while increasing manufacturing industry sales by 50 percent.
The lawmakers say RIT will create a new national headquarters in Rochester with a staff of more than 50.
Comments