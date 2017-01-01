Albuquerque police using facial recognition technology

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne Pause

2:15 Behind the scenes look at the world's largest cruise ship

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street

2:43 Frank Carson emerges from jail to cheers from family and friends

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

0:29 Kids learn about almonds in Modesto

0:33 Stabbing in central Modesto leaves one man dead

1:00 Bret Harte's Dishion is girls cross country Runner of the Year

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60