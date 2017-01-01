Upstate NY ice cream plant expands; 61 new jobs created

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street Pause

2:43 Frank Carson emerges from jail to cheers from family and friends

0:29 Kids learn about almonds in Modesto

0:33 Stabbing in central Modesto leaves one man dead

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

0:57 Police officer donates bike to help Warner Robins man with his daily commute

1:38 Ted Brandvold sworn in as Mayor of Modesto

1:00 Bret Harte's Dishion is girls cross country Runner of the Year

0:47 Raw video: Shooting at Modesto Costco