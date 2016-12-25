Corps plans Missouri River habitat for fish and birds

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proposing a new Missouri River habitat for the endangered pallid sturgeon fish and sandbar construction for two endangered bird species.
The Sioux City Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2hEJsuY ) that the plan comes after three years of study by scientists, hydrologists and other specialists. It seeks to use the latest scientific data to help the recovery of the pallid sturgeon, least tern and piping plover over the next 15 years.
Aaron Quinn, a Corps environmental resource specialist, says the plan incorporates new information about species management.
Some say the recommendations aren't necessary. Bill Beacom of Sioux City, a member of an advisory group that consults with the Corps, says the tern and plover numbers are recovering.
