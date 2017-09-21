We like eating almonds, and the jobs they create here. Dust at harvest? Not so much

More Videos 0:55 Kitesurfers take over Cayucos beach Pause 1:31 Rescuers in Mexico work to rescue girl trapped in earthquake rubble 1:11 Free spay/neuter for Pit Bulls and Chihuahuas 4:09 Peterson juror Richelle Nice says she 'did not lie to get on this trial to fry Scott' 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 0:42 By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:33 Step inside Vintage Faire Mall's new BoxLunch 1:25 Frida the dog is among the heroes saving lives after the Mexico earthquakes 3:46 Trump announces executive order that targets those financing and trading with North Korea 3:29 Highlights | Downey 41, Pitman 20 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley Gabriele Ludwig, director or sustainability and environmental affairs with the Almond Board of California, explains the issues related to dust during the harvest season. At the Van Duyn Family Farms in Escalon on Tuesday, three companies – Exact Harvesting Systems, Flory and Jack Rabbit – showed off their machinery that reduces dust. Gabriele Ludwig, director or sustainability and environmental affairs with the Almond Board of California, explains the issues related to dust during the harvest season. At the Van Duyn Family Farms in Escalon on Tuesday, three companies – Exact Harvesting Systems, Flory and Jack Rabbit – showed off their machinery that reduces dust.

