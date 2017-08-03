Feds spend a lot on farm, nutrition programs. House panel will hear ideas in Modesto

A congressional panel is coming to Modesto to hear input on the next Farm Bill – a five-year plan for crop, livestock and nutrition spending.
The House Agriculture Committee will meet from 9 a.m. to about noon Saturday on the West Campus of Modesto Junior College. It is one of several “listening sessions” around the country and will involve only a few of the 46 members.
The current Farm Bill, expiring next year, has $489 billion in spending. The nutrition program formerly known as Food Stamps is the largest part. The bill also deals with food safety, plant and animal research, export promotion, conservation projects, crop insurance and many other things.
Chairman Michael Conaway, R-Texas, plans to attend. So do Reps. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock; Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale; and David Valadao, R-Hanford. Rep. Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania is the only Democrat so far.
The committee calls these events “Conversations in the Field.” They are not formal hearings.
The session will be in Classroom 150 in the Agriculture Center for Education Pavilion, the big building northwest of the Highway 99-Carpenter Road interchange. It will be livestreamed on video and audio. More information is at www.agriculture.house.gov.
John Holland: 209-578-2385
Comments