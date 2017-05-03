Divided OID board appeals water sale ruling

A divided Oakdale Irrigation District board voted Tuesday to appeal a court ruling requiring an environmental study for a proposed water sale from fallowed land.
The 3-2 vote in closed session followed familiar lines, with Linda Santos and Gail Altieri voting against the appeal and Steve Webb, Gary Osmundson and Herman Doornenbal in favor.
The three men also rejected a motion from Santos and Altieri to drop a lawsuit in which the board majority has tried to keep Santos and Altieri out of closed sessions regarding the fallowing matter. A judge has ruled against this move.
OID had proposed a sale to distant users of water freed up by fallowing of some of its acreage. Stanislaus Superior Court Judge Roger Beauchesne ruled last month that the district needed to do further study on the effect on local groundwater and other resources.
