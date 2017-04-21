Schoolkids can craft livestock exhibits for Stanislaus fair

Starting with a plain wooden sawhorse, schoolkids can craft animal exhibits to enter in the Stanislaus County Fair.
Farm animals are the theme of this year’s School Involvement Program, sponsored by the Turlock Chamber of Commerce. Teachers from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade can pick up classroom kits starting May 4. They will be at the fair exhibit office, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock, on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Each kit has a sawhorse, a book and suggested activities for learning about livestock. Completed exhibits must be turned in at the fairground by June 30. The fair starts its 10-day run July 14.
More information is at 209-668-1333 or www.stancofair.com.
Elsewhere on the Farm Beat:
A group called Farms of Tuolumne County has launched pumpkin and zucchini growing contests that will end with a weigh-in on Oct. 21.
Gardeners in and outside the county can enter the contest, which has prizes ranging from $25 to $200. The event is taking the place this year of the group’s annual farm and ranch tour.
Entrants can use any seeds, which should be planted in May. Or, they can order extra-special seeds from Farmer John’s Pumpkin Farm in Half Moon Bay, site of a long-time contest. The cost is $2 for three seeds.
“Be aware,” the announcement says. “These seeds can produce HUGE pumpkins that will require extra care to even transport them to the event.”
The judging will take place at Hurst Ranch, along Highway 49-108 in Jamestown. More information is at www.farmsoftuolumnecounty.org.
