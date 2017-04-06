Delicato acquires Blossom Hill Winery

Delicato Family Vineyards has acquired the Blossom Hill Winery in San Benito County, a major investment for the Manteca-based company.
The terms were not disclosed for the deal with Treasury Wine Estates, based in Australia.
The winery will add about 4 million cases of annual capacity for Delicato, which last year turned out about 9.2 million cases.
The transaction does not include any brands. Delicato plans to use the grapes for its premium and ultra-premium labels from the Central Coast, such as Noble Vines, Gnarly Head, Z. Alexander Brown, Diora and Irony.
Blossom Hills lies in the Paicines area of San Benito County, which is bordered by Merced and Monterey counties. Delicato is changing the Blossom Hills name to Alba Coast Winery.
“The name Alba means ‘dawn’ or ‘sunrise’ in Italian and reflects a ‘new dawn’ for the pioneering winery, which was established during early Central Coast wine and vineyard development,” said Chris Indelicato, president and CEO, in a news release.
Delicato has thrived as more wine drinkers seek $8-and-up bottles rather than the cheaper wines made in huge volume in the Northern San Joaquin Valley. The trend also has benefited E.&J. Gallo Winery in Modesto, Bronco Wine Co. near Ceres, and the Wine Group, whose holdings include the Franzia Winery near Ripon.
Delicato, founded in 1924, also has vineyards in the Lodi and Napa regions.
John Holland: 209-578-2385
