Will 2017 be the wettest year? Watch the skies

This year is running neck and neck with 1983 for the wettest on record in watersheds supplying the Northern San Joaquin Valley.
How the spring weather plays out — including a potent storm expected Thursday through Saturday — will determine whether 2017 ends up on top.
The Tuolumne River watershed is projected to yield 4.65 million acre-feet if the rest of the water year is average, edging the record of 4.64 million in 1983.
“This means we have essentially a 50 percent chance that this water year will be the wettest on record,” said Brandon McMillan, spokesman for the Turlock Irrigation District. It is partner with the Modesto Irrigation District at Don Pedro Reservoir, which has had very high releases since January to prepare for the snowmelt.
The 2017 water year actually began in October for reservoir managers, because storms typically come from fall to spring. This water gets farms and cities through summers that are mostly hot and dry.
The Merced River is projected at 2.6 million acre-feet this year, shy of the record 2.8 million, said Mike Jensen, spokesman at the Merced Irrigation District.
The flows are all the more astounding because they follow five years of drought. The worst of it was in 2015, when the Merced district delivered virtually no water and the Turlock and Modesto districts dropped to about 40 percent of normal.
Jensen said that in February 2017 alone, McClure Reservoir got more runoff — 483,000 acre-feet — than in all of 2014 and 2015 combined.
The latest storm could bring up to 4 feet of fresh snow at Sonora Pass, high in the Stanislaus watershed, the National Weather Service said. Yosemite Valley, where the Merced flows, could get up to 7.5 inches of rain.
John Holland: 209-578-2385
BY THE NUMBERS
4.65 million: Acre-feet of Tuolumne River runoff projected for 2017 water year if remaining part has average rain and snow
4.64 million: Most runoff on record for Tuolumne, in 1983
1.91 million: Historical average for Tuolumne runoff
2.6 million: Merced River’s projected runoff for 2017
2.8 million: Merced’s record runoff, in 1983
996,000: Merced’s historical average
Sources: Turlock and Merced irrigation districts
