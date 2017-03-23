Gallo buys famous vineyard in Napa Valley

E.&J. Gallo Winery announced Thursday that it is buying the Stagecoach Vineyard in the Napa Valley, one of the most noted in the region.
The Modesto-based company already was among the 90-plus wineries that buy Stagecoach grapes, and it will honor the contracts of the others.
Gallo did not disclose the purchase price for the vineyard, which spreads across more than 600 acres in the Pritchard Hill and Atlas Peak areas, east of Oakville.
It is yet another venture into a premium region for Gallo, the world’s largest wine company.
Dr. Jan Krupp established Stagecoach after clearing more than 1 billion pounds of volcanic rock from this and adjacent land he had bought in 1995. It grows mainly cabernet sauvignon, along with 14 other varietels.
“We are thrilled to continue working with Jan to produce the finest luxury fruit for Napa Valley’s most esteemed winemakers,” said Roger Nabedian, senior vice president and general manager for Gallo’s premium wines, in a news release.
Stagecoach grapes go into Gallo brands that include Louis M. Martini, William Hill Estate and Orin Swift.
“While my decision to sell was not simple,” Krupp said, “ I was delighted to find a buyer that is committed to continuing the tradition of excellence and the pursuit of enhancing the world-class vineyard I have created.”
