TID board could OK abundant water deliveries

The Turlock Irrigation District would be back to normal water deliveries after five years of drought if its board approves the idea Tuesday.
Directors will consider a 48-inch allotment, as outlined by the district staff at a Feb. 28 meeting. That’s 4 vertical feet over a season tentatively scheduled to run March 30 to Nov. 1.
Customers can buy water above that level if they use it for flood irrigation to recharge groundwater. This supply also is available to farmers outside TID boundaries but within the Turlock groundwater subbasin.
The district capped deliveries at 18 inches during the worst of the drought but recovered to 36 inches last year. The 2017 conditions — about 200 percent of average runoff in the Tuolumne River watershed — got TID the rest of the way.
The Modesto Irrigation District, which also draws from the Tuolumne, plans normal supplies this year. So do the Oakdale and South San Joaquin districts on the Stanislaus River and the Merced Irrigation District to the south of TID.
TID’s start date could be delayed by wet weather. March has been drier than winter overall, but a series of storms is forecast for this week.
Water rates will be back to normal as well, following increases designed to encourage conservation during the drought.
The TID board will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the district office, 333 E. Canal Drive, Turlock.
