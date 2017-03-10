Summit will explore how to grow agritourism

Farmers who might like to boost their income – and who don’t mind chatting with folks who drop by to visit – can join a Modesto-area summit on agritourism.
The March 23 event will explore the potential for produce stands, wine tasting, farm tours, ag festivals and other ventures in the Northern San Joaquin Valley. It is one of several such gatherings put on in recent years by the University of California Cooperative Extension and the UC Small Farm Program.
The summit will showcase success stories, such as the annual Pick and Gather at Riverdance Farms near Livingston each June. Another is RAM Farms, which has pumpkins, ice skating and other seasonal attractions just outside Turlock.
Attendees will learn how to market their places through social media from Dutch Hollow Farms, just northeast of Modesto. It has tulips blooming now and will have pumpkins and other things later.
And they will hear about county rules aimed at encouraging agritourism without causing too much traffic, noise or other impacts.
California is big on tourism, taking in about $122.5 billion in visitor spending in 2015, according to the latest report from the Dean Runyan Associates research firm. Much of that was in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Yosemite National Park and other big draws.
Only 1 percent of the spending was in Stanislaus, Merced and San Joaquin counties – much of it fuel and food for people on their way elsewhere.
Agritourism tries to cash in on the public’s craving for locally produced fruits, nuts, cheese, wine and more. And on their craving for new experiences.
Agritourism summit
When: March 23, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Harvest Hall at the Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Way, off Crows Landing Road south of Modesto
Cost: $25, lunch included
Registration: sfp.ucdavis.edu
