Health message helps sell local walnuts

Back in 1987, the walnut industry surveyed American consumers and found that virtually none saw the product as healthy.
Tasty to snack on, in other words, but watch out for your waistline.
The same question in 2013 found 84 percent believing that the nuts can be part of a sound diet – a result of research on preventing heart disease, obesity, cancer and other ills. This has boosted the crop in the Central Valley, which accounts for about 40 percent of the world’s supply.
Growers and processors gathered near Modesto last week to talk about growing demand even more. They are using magazines, TV and social media to share the health findings with shoppers – along with dozens of recipes.
“They need inspiration,” said Jennifer Williams, marketing director for the California Walnut Commission. “They need to be shown how to use walnuts.”
The Sacramento-based commission, funded by assessments on growers, sponsors health studies and promotes exports. It shares management with the California Walnut Board, which handles domestic marketing and research on farming and processing.
San Joaquin County leads the state in walnut production. Stanislaus is a major player, too, while Merced is a smaller contributor.
Gross income to California growers hit a record $1.9 billion in 2014, thanks to a spike in per-ton prices. The next year brought a sharp correction, to about $977 million. The 2016 number is not in yet, but industry people said the prices have improved.
Walnuts are much smaller than the state’s almond industry, but they still rank among the top farm products. Most of the volume goes to food companies around the world that use them in baked goods, candy, cereal and many other items. Home cooks and snackers snap up smaller portions.
The meeting took place at the Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, off Crows Landing Road. Industry leaders talked about a print campaign involving 14 cooking and women’s magazines, along with commercials on 10 cable networks. Fifteen online sites are part of the blitz.
The meeting came not long after an estimate that the 2016 crop, still being processed, will end up at 684,000 tons.
“There’s more walnuts now than ever,” said Michelle Connelly, CEO and executive director for the board and commission.
Hughson-area grower and processor John Mundt said Wednesday that the health research has been a big reason for the industry’s success.
“We’re having record shipments month after month,” said Mundt, owner of Alpine Pacific Nut Co. on Keyes Road. He added that the very wet winter means plenty of moisture for the 2017 growing season.
California walnut harvest
(tons of in-shell nuts)
2016: 684,000*
2015: 603,000
2014: 571,000
2013: 492,000
2012: 497,000
2011: 461,000
2010: 504,000
2009: 437,000
2008: 436,000
2007: 328,000
*preliminary
Source: National Agricultural Statistics Service
