MID farmers will hear about 2017 water supply

Farmers will hear about the much-improved supply for the Modesto Irrigation District at meetings Monday and Tuesday.
The gatherings in Waterford and Modesto will provide details on a storm season that could turn out to be the wettest on record in the Tuolumne River watershed.
MID stands a good chance of returning water deliveries to normal following the five-year drought. Don Pedro Reservoir filled early, forcing downstream releases that could stay high for months. The MID board will act on the exact allotment later this month.
The Turlock Irrigation District, which shares Don Pedro with MID, told its farmers last week that it expects an abundant 2017. Its board could vote March 21 on an allotment tentatively set at 48 inches over the irrigation season, the first full deliveries since 2011.
The MID meetings also will update farmers on longer-term issues involving the supply. One is the federal relicensing of Don Pedro and the adjacent La Grange Reservoir, which could require major improvements for lower-river fish. The other is the state proposal to sharply increase flows on the Tuolumne, Stanislaus and Merced rivers.
MID grower meetings
Monday: 5:30 p.m., Waterford Community Center, 540 C St.
Tuesday: 5:30 p.m., MID office, 1231 11th St., Modesto (use L Street entrance)
