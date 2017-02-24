Hughson workshop will offer tips on exporting

A March 8 workshop in Hughson will give food and beverage producers tips on getting in on the already big business of ag exports.
The Valley Sierra Small Business Development Center and several partners are putting on the event, which includes a free breakfast. It will be from 8 a.m. to noon at Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road.
Attendees will hear about starting and expanding exports, loan programs, finding international customers, getting paid for the goods and tax incentives. The event is open to accountants, attorneys, educators and other people besides farmers and food processors.
Go to www.valleysierrasbdc.com to register.
Elsewhere on the Farm Beat: E.&J. Gallo Winery of Modesto has added another premium Italian import, this time from an estate in Tuscany that dates to the 16th century.
Gallo will be the exclusive U.S. distributor of Argiano’s sangiovese starting June 1.
“We are very excited to represent Argiano wines in our Lux Wines portfolio in the U.S.,” said Joseph C. Gallo, a vice president in the premium wine division, in a news release. “For more than five centuries, Argiano has been growing grapes and producing wines that capture the essence of the sangiovese grape and terroir of Montalcino.”
Gallo, the world’s largest wine company, distributes several other luxury Italian wines. It does most of its volume in the San Joaquin Valley and has operations near the California coast, in Washington state and in several foreign countries.
▪ Rep. Tom McClintock will be the guest speaker at the March 11 annual meeting of the Tuolumne County Alliance for Resources and Environment.
The Roseville-based Republican, whose district stretches from Alpine to Fresno counties, is a strong supporter of TuCARE’s work on behalf of loggers, ranchers and other resource users.
The meeting will be at the Sonora Elks Lodge, 100 Elk Drive. Social time and a silent auction will start at 5 p.m., followed at 6:30 by dinner, a live auction and awards.
Tickets are $40 through Tuesday and $50 afterward. They can be ordered at 209-586-7816 or www.tucare.com.
