Stanislaus County dairy farmers prepare to move cows if waters rise

Dairy farmers beside the surging Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers made plans Wednesday to truck their cows elsewhere if need be.
About 100 of them met with emergency officials a few miles north of Crows Landing, the main part so far of Stanislaus County’s flooding from the very wet winer.
Organizers took the names of upland farmers who could take in animals that might be evacuated from the flood zones. The audience was urged to track losses of livestock, feed crops and structures so the owners could get state and federal aid.
And farmers heard about levee upgrades and other improvements since the disaster of 1997.
“Don’t worry about the levee — it’s not going to break,” said Joe Sallaberry, a dairy farmer and president of the reclamation district board that oversees some of the protections.
The threat has eased somewhat with recent dry days, but it could return with the series of storms expected to start Wednesday night.
We will have more on this story later today, including video.
Comments