Soft touch with pests wins state awards for agriculture groups

Growers of cherries, wine grapes, almonds and cotton got creative in managing pests. So did school custodians in Riverside when facing down rodents and weeds.
The efforts won awards this week from the California Department of Pesticide Regulation. It promotes “integrated pest management,” which rejects simply spraying on a schedule in favor of a softer touch.
IPM, an oft-heard acronym in our fields and orchards, reduces the risk of air and water pollution from pesticides. It strives for ecological diversity, such as flowering hedgerows that support good bugs that eat bad bugs.
Director Brian Leahy presented the annual IPM Achievement Awards on Thursday in Sacramento:
▪ Almond growers created beneficial insect habitat that also helps sustain rented bee colonies before and after the February nut pollination. The program is run out of Paso Robles by Project Apis m. That refers to the scientific term for the struggling European honeybees that do this work – Apis mellifera.
▪ Cherry growers in Contra Costa County learned to prevent buckskin disease through the University of California Cooperative Extension. They monitored their trees, removed those that were infected, and discouraged ornamental trees that can transmit the disease. Contra Costa is a small player in the state’s cherry industry, dominated by next-door neighbor San Joaquin County.
▪ Several partners in the cotton industry fought the pink bollworm moth by releasing sterile versions in fields. Merced County is the northern end of the state’s cotton belt.
▪ The extension and Fetzer Vineyards did award-winning work in Lake and Mendocino counties. They released parasitic wasps that lay their eggs within the eggs of the Virginia creeper leafhopper, a major pest.
▪ The Riverside Unified School District trains custodians, cafeteria workers and others in “green cleaning” and other means of preventing pests and weeds.
▪ Rodents met their match in an effort by the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. It worked with UC and a pest control company to teach its employees and airport-based businesses to monitor the pests with a computer app.
