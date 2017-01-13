Stanislaus-area farmers will head south for World Ag Expo

Some of the top tinkerers in the business of farming will show their wares down in Tulare next month.
The 50th annual World Ag Expo will draw an estimated 100,000 patrons and 1,500 vendors, some of them from the Northern San Joaquin Valley. Tractor dealers, pesticide suppliers and other businesses will spread across 1.6 million square feet Feb. 14-16.
Once again, the organizers have announced the top 10 new products at the show, as judged by a panel of experts. The alphabetical list does not include any vendors based in the north Valley. It does offer a glimpse of where agriculture is headed – a sector that relies on high-tech gadgets as well as high-horsepower tractors.
Among the top 10 is a harvesting machine called the Melon Wrangler. The news release from Tulare says it “eliminated the toss method, which can bruise and damage the fruit as well as cause injuries to the crew.”
Another winner, Cool-Calf Covers of San Diego County, provides shelter from the summer sun for newborn dairy animals. It also has a version that keeps them warm in winter.
And then there’s a dairy feed supplement made by Protekta Inc. of Ontario, Canada. The news release proclaims it “the answer to preventing clinical and subclinical hypocalcemia in dairy cows.” In layman’s terms, that’s a shortage of calcium in the mother’s body.
It’s no surprise that dairy is a key part of the expo, since Tulare County ranks first in the state for milk production. (Merced is second, Stanislaus fourth and San Joaquin seventh.)
The top ten includes an improvement to dairy barn ventilation fans and a electronic method of detecting when a cow is about to give birth. And the list has two Salinas-based makers of machines used in growing leafy green vegetables.
The north Valley used to have its own such event, the Stockton Ag Expo, but it folded in 2008. Now there’s just Tulare and the Colusa Farm Show, set for Feb. 7-9.
For more information, go to www.worldagexpo.com and www.colusafairgrounds.com.
John Holland: 209-578-2385
